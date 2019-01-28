Two motorcycle groups announced upcoming events.

The Arkansas Fallen Riders Association (AFRA) Breakfast will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, at the Oakland Heights Baptist Church, 9620 U.S. 270, at White Hall.

“The long range weather prediction is for fair weather, so a ride will probably develop for after the breakfast,” according to a news release.

ABATE District 20 will meet at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 3, at the Delta Rivers Nature Center at Regional Park. If weather permits, participants will ride to the meeting. Members driving cars as well as prospective members are also invited, according to the release.

The annual ABATE District 1 Swap Meet & Bike Show will be held at the Arkansas State Fairgrounds at Little Rock from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 9-10. ABATE members will be offered a reduced admission ($3) Feb. 9 and others will be admitted for $6 per day.

ABATE District 20 is also planning a ride Saturday, Feb. 23. Riders will meet at Sandy Acres on U.S. 270 at 10 a.m. and ride to Keo for lunch at Charlotte’s. The ride will be canceled if the weather is not conducive for riding.

All riders are welcome to participate in events. Details: Pat Freeman, 870-247-2522.