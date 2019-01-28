The Arkansas State Highway Commission approved a bid to resurface approximately 7.1 miles of state Highway 8 from Dalark eastward toward Manning in Dallas County.

Redstone Construction Group Inc. of Little Rock was awarded the contract at $2,011,184, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT.)

Construction is scheduled to begin in two to four weeks, weather permitting. Completion is expected in mid 2019.

