The public is invited to a free community Love Success Motivational Night from 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13, at Pine Bluff Dance Academy, 3113 W. 28th Ave.

The event is open for the whole family, according to a news release.

The speakers will be Stacy Hardin, owner of the award-winning Pine Bluff Dance Academy; Hubba Jubba, a nationally recognized motivational speaker; and Marina Amdream, owner of Emro Videos, Photos & Marketing.

Topics will include tips to win, enthusiasm and follow your dreams.

“Come for guaranteed motivation, education and entertainment,” Amdream said. “Dream it, do it, succeed and give.”

In addition to the listed participants, sponsors also include Doctor’s Orders Pharamacy and Mountain Berry Yogurt.