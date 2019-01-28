Fourth Ward Alderman Steven Mays recently attended the Arkansas Municipal League Winter Conference at Little Rock, according to a news release.

A member of the Pine Bluff City Council, Mays earned three hours of continuing education credits.

Mays participated in sessions including, City Government 101: What is local government and what do i need to know about it, How local leaders can best advocate your home towns,how do you make your city/town attractive to potential businesses and What can you do to create a Strong Work Force.

May is also a certified elected official with the municipal league.