Pine Bluff has a hidden treasure for archery enthusiasts that is located at Regional Park behind the Governor Mike Huckabee Delta Rivers Nature Center.

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission 3-D archery range was recently upgraded, according to Delta Rivers Nature Center Director Jason Hooks.

“We had 10 archery stations to begin with, but we moved some of our targets to one side to help with some drainage issues,” Hooks said. “We would get high water during heavy rains, and we couldn’t get to half of our range because it was under water. We moved those to some higher ground. We also updated some of our targets and removed some of the ones that were outdated, then got some new targets put in there.”

Hooks said that they are trying to make more people aware of the range, and they do have plans for expansion in the future.

“We would like to add some more targets, and put in an elevated platform for archers to shoot off of,” he said.

Any kind of bow is permitted on the range.

“You can use a compound bow or a crossbow,” Hooks said. “You can use long bows and recurve bows as well. We just ask for no broad heads, only practice tips can be used.”

Hooks said that there are plans to reach out to local archery clubs to try to host their members and potentially host events on the range.

“In the past, we have had some groups in here,” Hooks said. “That is something we are going to be working on to try to get some more groups like the Pine Bluff Bowhunters and Arkansas Bowhunters Association to see if we can get them out to do some shoots. We have also talked about putting together some tournaments for some of the surrounding schools that compete in the school archery programs.”

The range is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and from 1-5 p.m. on Sunday. It is closed on Monday’s. It is free to use the range, but guests required to check in and out at the information desk inside of the Nature Center. Target distances are from 20-35 yards, depending on the station.