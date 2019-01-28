The Downtown Pine Bluff Rotary Club meets at noon Tuesdays at the Pine Bluff Country Club.

Programs include Jan. 29: Meet the Newest Rotarians with Erin Foster, general manager for Liberty Utilities; Tongia Gaston, customer service manager for Entergy; and Camille Neemann, lawyer at Law with Bridges, Young, Matthews & Drake PLC; Feb. 5: T.R. Santos, Pine Bluff Aquatic Center; Feb. 12: John Berrey, chairman of the Oklahoma based Quapaw Tribe discussing the casino for Pine Bluff/Jefferson County.

The West Pine Bluff Rotary Club meets at noon Thursdays at the country club. Programs include: Jan. 31: Maurice Taggart, executive director of the Pine Bluff Urban Renewal Agency; and Feb. 26: Kathy Tynes of the Area Agency on Aging on Southeast Arkansas.