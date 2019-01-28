Lt. Col. Christopher R. Marks Sr. was recently promoted to his current rank in the U.S. Army, according to a news release. Marks is currently serving as a force modernization officer with the 3rd Medical Command Deployment Support at Fort Gillem, Ga.

The lieutenant colonel, who has been in the military for 28 years, earned a bachelor’s degree in 1997 at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

Marks is the son of Brenda Worsham of Cotton Plant and George Hutcherson of Maplesville, Ala. Marks is also the brother of Antonia White of College Park, Ga., and Lawonka Marks of Pine Bluff.

He is a 1991 graduate of Cotton Plant High School. Marks was deployed to Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, from 2008-2009, and was assigned to a United States Army Recruiting Command from 2014-2016, according to the release.