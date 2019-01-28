The Division of Graduate Studies and Continuing Education at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff will offer a Principles of Real Estate course for those interested in becoming Realtors, according to a news release.

The 60-hour course will be offered from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays beginning March 2 in the Walker Research Center, room 111.

The session is in collaboration with Bessie Beavers School of Real Estate. The cost is $375 per person. Checks or money orders should be made payable to UAPB and mailed to: UAPB Continuing Education; 1200 N. University Drive, Mail Slot 4951; Pine Bluff, AR 71601. Payment may also be brought to class.

Details: Continuing Education, 870-575-8315 or 870-575-8317.