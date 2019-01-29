Pine Bluff Interested Citizens for Voter Registration Inc. (PBICVR) will host its Coffee with the Chiefs Community Program from 9-10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 5, at Good Faith Carr United Methodist Church, 3703 Ryburn Road. The scheduled speaker is T. R. Santos of the Pine Bluff Aquatics Center, according to a news release.

Coffee with the Chiefs provides an opportunity for law enforcement and fire safety officials to interact with clergy members, community leaders, organizations and residents to exchange information and ideas for reducing crime, arson and other safety issues in Pine Bluff.

Clergy members are invited to attend because of their position and ability to share information with their congregations. Pine Bluff Service Awards are presented to recognize residents, law enforcement, fire and emergency services, city and county personnel for exceptional service. Nomination applications are available by calling 870-730-1131 by the 15th of each month.