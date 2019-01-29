Free income tax preparation is available for people making $54,000 or less. The VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) program sites opened Jan. 28 and will be available at several locations in Pine Bluff, according to a news release.

Also, free tax assistance will be offered on Super Saturday, Feb. 16, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at room A&B of the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Building, 211 W. Third Ave. Appointments aren’t necessary on Super Saturday. Details: 870-730-1131.

The Pine Bluff Wealth Building Coalition announced the VITA program. Free tax assistance sites include:

• Arkansas Community Organizations, 3712 W. 34th Ave., by appointment Monday through Friday, 5-9 p.m./Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Details: 870-536-6300.

• Delta Sigma Lambda Kappa Fraternity, 1606 Lin Caru Drive, by appointment Tuesday through Thursday, 5-8 p.m./Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Details: 870-723-4262.

• Pine Bluff Interested Citizens for Voter Registration, Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Building, 211 W. Third Ave., Suite #109; by appointment Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Details: 870-730-1131.

• Mi Casa Hispanic Ministry, Iglesia Metodista Unida, Lakeside United Methodist Church, 1500 Olive St. (Translation offered by appointment.) Call: 870-850-0142, 870-939-9411 or fax: 870-534-6285.

Documents to bring:

For married filing joint, both spouses must be present; photo identification for the taxpayer (and spouse if married); Social Security cards or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number documents for the taxpayer (and spouse if married) and/or dependents;

Birth dates for the taxpayer, spouse and/or dependents; a copy of last year’s tax return; all form W-2, 1098, 1099, 1095-A, B or C (ACA Statements); information for other income; information for all deductions/credits; total paid to daycare provider and their tax ID number; and proof of bank account and bank’s routing number for direct deposit of refund.

If the person needs to file prior year returns, they should bring copies of income transcripts from the IRS (and state, if applicable.)