The Ivy Center for Education ACT Prep and College Readiness Workshops will be held at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center, 211 W. Third Ave., beginning at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6.

Students will eat a snack from 4-4:30 p.m. Workshops are free to students, according to a news release.

ACT Prep Workshops will be held from 5-6:30 p.m. and the facilitators are from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville Office of Diversity Affairs Outreach.

The College Readiness Workshops will be presented by University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff’s LIONS (Learning Institute and Opportunities for New Students) Program and the Office of Recruitment.

The UAPB LIONS Program will discuss how graduating seniors may participate in the LIONS summer enrichment program. UAPB recruitment officials will talk about scholarships and how students may apply for them.

The next ACT Test will be administered nationwide Saturday, Feb. 9.

“Students throughout Jefferson County 7th – 12th grades who display good character and have a desire to graduate high school and complete their college degrees are encouraged to attend,” Mattie Collins, Ivy Center president, said.

Students should bring pencil and paper. Parents are always welcome.

Students interested in attending should email Mattie Collins at mattie1908@gmail.com or Patricia Berry at koolaidpat1@aol.com by Monday, Feb. 4.