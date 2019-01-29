The Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service will conduct a row crop production meeting at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 12, at the waterfront building in Regional Park. A meal will be provided following the last speaker, according to a news release.

The topics will include corn, cotton, rice, soybeans, nematodes and insects. Speakers will be Jason Kelley, extension agronomist — wheat and feed grains; Jeremy Ross, extension agronomist — soybeans; Travis Faske, extension plant pathologist; Nick Bateman, assistant professor/crop entomologist; Bill Robertson, cotton Agronomist; and Jarrod Hardke, rice extension agronomist.

Details: Kurt Beaty, Jefferson County Extension agent, 870-534-1033.

