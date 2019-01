The Carnell Russ Foundation will host a non-profit organizations’ board training from 1-4:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9. The event will be held at Reaching for Life Inc. at Star City.

Topics will include roles and responsibilities of board members, financial consideration and board member expectations. The trainer is Delora Butler.

The registration fee is $40 and the deadline to register is Monday, Feb. 4. Details: Contact Latroya Jones, 870-370-4894, or Lea Glenns, 501-541-3732.