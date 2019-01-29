Southeast Arkansas College will host its 60th Anniversary Masquerade Gala at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 2, at the Pine Bluff Convention Center.

The community is invited to be part of history as officials unveil the future of SEARK College, according to a newsletter.

The gala will include a gourmet meal, open bar, music, dancing, silent auction and other festivities. All proceeds will benefit SEARK Foundation student programs and development initiatives, according to the newsletter.

Tickets are $75 each. A table for eight people is $500 and includes two bottles of wine, personalized logo and table signage.

Sponsorship opportunities are also available: Platinum, $6,000; Gold, $3,000; Silver, $1,000; or bronze, $500.

Details: Barbara Dunn, SEARK’s director of development, bdunn@seark.edu or 870-543-5957.