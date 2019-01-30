The Pine Bluff Zebras suffered their first loss in conference play after falling short to the LR Parkview Patriots 59-56 on Tuesday night.

The Zebras jumped out to a 4-0 start after two quick baskets by Malcolm Howard and Darius Morris.

Parkview would then call a timeout to get themselves together before ending the quarter on a 15-4 run to go ahead of Pine Bluff.

Kaleb Higgins came alive in the second quarter as he scored 10 of the team's 16 points to bring them within 26-24 at halftime.

A silent effort from both teams in the third quarter kept the Patriots ahead 38-35 heading into the fourth.

In the final quarter, Pine Bluff got their first lead since the 4-0 start after Higgins knocked down a pair of free throws midway through the quarter.

Following the free throws, Higgins would step back and hit a fading triple to increase their lead and go ahead of Parkview 46-41 to cap off the 11-3 run.

However, Auburn signee Al Flanigan scored six straight points, and the Patriots made their way back to find themselves trailing by just 52-47 near the end of the game.

Abilene Christian signee Airion Simmons scored a basket on the next three possessions to regain the lead for Parkview 53-52, and from that point, they executed their shots at the free throw line to win the game.

Flanigan led Parkview with 26 points; Simmons added 15 points to the Patriots' total.

For Pine Bluff, Higgins had a game-high of 31 points in the loss for Pine Bluff.