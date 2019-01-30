The Pine Bluff Police Department Neighborhood Watch will have a meeting and a pot-luck meal at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, East 16th Avenue and State Street. The gathering is open to the public.

Other area meetings include:

The Central Park Neighborhood Watch Group will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 5, at Immanuel Baptist Church, 1801 W. 17th Ave. Details: 870-536-1923.

The Forrest Park Association Group, a new group, will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb, 5, at New Fellowship Baptist Church, 3706 S. Cherry St. Details: 870-730-9726.

The Third Avenue Neighborhood Watch Group will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7, at the Boone/Murphy House, 714 W. Fourth Ave. Details: 870-536-9405.

Details: Deborah Davis, Neighborhood Watch coordinator at the Pine Bluff Police Department, 870-730-2073.