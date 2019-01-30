The Pine Bluff Fillies ended a drought in their victory over the LR Parkview Patriots on Tuesday night by a score of 46-45, marking their first win of the season.

This win is also the first victory for head coach Jim Elser in his first season of coaching the Fillies.

A back and forth first quarter put the Patriots ahead 10-9 to start the game. Parkview scored the first two points of the second quarter, but that would be their only points of the quarter.

The Fillies would score the next 10 points and carry a 19-12 lead into halftime.

In the third quarter, Pine Bluff extended their lead with a basket each from Suraya Campbell and Ro Willis.

Parkview would try to cut the lead from the Fillies after four straight points by Kaylen Larry, but Tyrah Elerby scored the next six for the Fillies while finishing the quarter with 10 points.

The Fillies led 41-27 at the beginning of the third quarter. However, things would change as Parkview started the quarter on an 8-2 run to find themselves trailing 43-35.

With nearly two minutes left in the game, Larry made a layup for Parkview, and Dynasty McGraw nailed a triple to cut the lead to 43-40.

On the next possession, Elerby went coast-to-coast to score a layup to extend the lead, but Parkview nailed another triple to keep it close.

Turnovers would cost the Patriots the game and give the Fillies their first win of the season.

McGraw led Parkview with 17 points, and Larry added nine points in the loss.

Elerby led Pine Bluff with 16 points, and Teeana Jefferey followed with 11 points.