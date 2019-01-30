The University of Arkansas at Little Rock announced its fall 2018 Chancellor’s List, including area honorees. Eligible students must earn at least nine credit hours and have at least a 3.9 grade point average, according to a news release.

Local recipients include:

Arica Allen of Sheridan,Taylor Allen of Pine Bluff, Jacob Bonfanti of Monticello, Tilena Camp of Pine Bluff, Jon-Wesley Crowder of Star City, Marissa Davis of Pine Bluff, Desiree Dixon of Pine Bluff, Sarah Dougan of Sheridan, Elexis Edwards of Star City, Brittany Fugate of Rison, Kayla Girley of Pine Bluff,

Brady Goodwin of White Hall, Colby Hamilton of Pine Bluff, Megan Heird of Sheridan, Terran Henderson of DeWitt, Ashton Hill of Sheridan, Jacob Howard of Pine Bluff, Zaire Husband of Monticello, Taylor Jaggers of Rison,

Ashley Keesee of Prattsville, Antonio Long of Pine Bluff, Donna Morphis of Lake Village, Taron Moses of Pine Bluff, Beverly Rodgers of Arkansas City, Thomas Self of Redfield, Haydn Skorcz of Sheridan and Gage Taylor of White Hall.