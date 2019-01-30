On Tuesday, the Watson Chapel Lady Wildcats (11-9, 6-1) improved their one-loss 5A Central record with a 49-39 win over the Maumelle Lady Hornets.

The Lady Wildcats, led by Head Coach Leslie Henderson, are winners of six of their last seven games. For the second consecutive game, junior Ky'aria Ginger has led the Lady Wildcats in scoring as she recorded a game-high 24 points in Tuesday's win.

Sophomore Dekeira Kentle scored 17 points against Maumelle.

The Lady Wildcats are one game behind Jacksonville in the 5A Central race, and with another matchup between the two looming, the top spot is still up for grabs.

On Friday, the Lady Wildcats will be at home against the Little Rock Hall Lady Warriors.