Maumelle 75, Watson Chapel 58

The Maumelle Hornets improved to (4-3) in 5A Central play with a 75-58 win over the Watson Chapel Wildcats, who now sit at (0-7).

Junior forward Taylin Banks led the Hornets with a team-high 15 points, and sophomore Josh Denton followed him up by recording 13 points.

The Wildcats have lost nine out of their last ten games. On Friday, Watson Chapel will host the Little Rock Hall Warriors, and the Wildcats will shoot for their first win of 2019.

McGehee 77, Dollarway 69

The Dollarway Cardinals are in the midst of a five-game losing streak, and their chances at playing in the postseason are getting smaller with every loss. On Tuesday, the Cardinals fell at home to the McGehee Owls by a final of 77-69.

The Cardinals are tied with DeWitt for the last spot in the 8-3A rankings.

Dollarway will travel to take on the Rison Wildcats on Friday. In their last matchup earlier this season, the Cardinals beat Rison 62-51 in overtime.

Sylvan Hills 59, White Hall 39

The White Hall Bulldogs suffered a 59-39 loss at the hands of the Sylvan Hills Bears on Tuesday night in Sherwood.

This was the first of a three-game road stance for the Bulldogs. On Friday they'll travel to take on the Maumelle Hornets.

On Jan. 8, in the first of two scheduled matchups this season, the Hornets beat the Bulldogs 66-56.