Ozark Mission Project of Arkansas is seeking applications from Pine Bluff residents who need minor home repairs. Services will be free and the deadline to apply is Friday, May 3, according to a news release.

Youth plan to complete more than 60 service projects during their summer camp Sunday through Friday, June 23-28, at Pine Bluff, according to the release.

Because of donations, OMP is able to provide service projects free this summer. OMP is a nonprofit ministry that takes youth groups to camp sites across the state each summer to help residents, according to the release.

Minor home repair projects can range from yard work and house painting to jobs such as construction of porches and wheelchair ramps. To be considered for a project, individuals or companies must fill out a one-page application. OMP doesn’t discriminate on the basis of race, age, income, nor religion, according to the release.

“OMP strives to be a helping hand to Arkansans who, for financial or physical reasons, cannot maintain their homes,” said Bailey Faulkner, executive director of Ozark Mission Project. “Last year, our youth volunteers and staffers served 252 individuals and families across 28 Arkansas counties.”

More than 800 youth and young adults participate in OMP summer camps.

“OMP began in 1986 with a vision to be a Christ-led mission opportunity, offering a diverse cultural experience that equips youth to make a global difference,” according to the release. “Today, OMP hosts 13 camps each summer, one winter college camp and an elementary age day camp serving all four corners of Arkansas.”

Applications can be downloaded online under “Apply for a Project” at www.OzarkMissionProject.org. To submit a completed application, email omp@ozarkmissionproject.org, mail to P.O. Box 26525 Little Rock, AR. 72221, or fax to 501-771-1982 by May 3. Details: 501-291-2807.