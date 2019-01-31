Anniversaries

New Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church at Altheimer will celebrate its 137th anniversary at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 3. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Leon Williams, pastor of True Vine E Missionary Baptist Church, accompanied by his congregation. Guests will also include the Rev. Graylin Wilson of Second Baptist Church at Wabbaseka.

Freedom Missionary Baptist Church at Altheimer will celebrate its 24th anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 10. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Robert Key of Mulberry Grove Missionary Baptist Church of Altheimer, accompanied by his congregation.

Black History

Main Street Church of God in Christ, 2901 Main St., will commemorate Black History at 11 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 3. The featured speaker will be Ingrid Stocker, a ministry mother.

Mt. Olive AME Church at Star City will present its annual Black History celebration at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 10. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Kourtney Smith, lead pastor of Destiny Worship Center of Pine Bluff, accompanied by the center’s praise team. Other participants will include Joseph Branscomb and Joe E. Blanks.

Almeta Missionary Baptist Church at Reedville will conduct a Black History observance service at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 10. The guest minister will be the Rev. Fred Wisemon, pastor of Richardson Chapel Missionary Baptist Church at Tamo, accompanied by Richardson Chapel’s ushers. Dinner will be served.

Concerts/Musicals

Traveler’s Rest Missionary Baptist Church at Grady will present a pastor’s aide musical at 7 p.m. Saturday. Feb. 2. All choirs, groups and soloists are invited.

Family Time Baptist Church & Ministries, 501 Ohio St., will host the monthly union of the Pine Bluff Quartet Local. Service will be held at 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 3, and singers will include the Union Choir, Men of Christ and the Spiritualettes.

Revivals

St. Stephen Church of God in Christ, 4805 W. 14th Ave., will conduct a revival at 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, Feb. 6-8. The guest speaker will be Elder Lester Gaston of Main Street Church of God in Christ.

Special events

Westside Missionary Baptist Church at Star City will host a first lady’s Love Program for Brenda Dolls at 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 3. All choirs, groups and soloists are invited to participate.

Union Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church, 1121 Persimmon St., will honor its first lady, Loretta Gayden, at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 9. The guest speaker will be Laetta Williams, first lady of True Vine E Missionary Baptist Church.

House of Bread Deliverance Church, 500 S. Main St., will present the 2019 Holy Service, Holy Order for Ministers and Ministries at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 3. Intercessory prayer begins at 2 p.m. The guest speakers will be Mike Cottrell, pastor of Double Wells Assembly of God, and Robbie Henry, apostle of Rhema Redemption International Missions Ministry.

Unity Christian Fellowship Church, 2712 S. Bay St., will host a special Sunday School session at 9 a.m. Feb. 3. Sessions include Introduction to Christianity and a new member class. A UCFC myEcon Financial Overview will also be featured. Vendors are invited to set up tables free.

Tracy Shavers Ministries will present a deliverance service at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, at 620 L.A. Prexy Davis Drive. The guest speaker will be Renee’ Warner, a prophetess from Canaan Christian Center.