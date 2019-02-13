SHREVEPORT, La., – The American Electric Power Foundation has announced a $40,000 grant to the Boys & Girls Club of South Logan County for technology program upgrades in Booneville, Ark., and a new club site startup in Magazine.

The AEP Foundation is funded by American Electric Power and its utility operating units, including Southwestern Electric Power Co. (SWEPCO), which serves approximately 119,000 customers in Arkansas.

The grant will be used to provide new computers, robotics kits and other technology for the club’s facilities in Booneville and support the startup of a new club site to extend the club’s programs to Magazine.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to use these resources to impact the lives of our members,” said Rick Scott, CEO and executive director. “We provide services for our young people and their families each day through those who partner with us to support our work in South Logan County. This grant will help us provide programming and activities for the many children who pass through our doors at our Booneville and Magazine Club sites.”

“We are very thankful for our partnership with AEP SWEPCO,” said Robert Herrera, board member and resource development chair. “Through the AEP Foundation’s financial support, their generosity, and their willingness to invest in our young people, we will continue to make a positive impact in the lives of many, many children. Together, the Boys & Girls Club of South Logan County and AEP SWEPCO are truly making a difference.”

“We are excited to present this grant to Boys & Girls Club of South Logan County on behalf of the American Electric Power Foundation. We’re proud to support this organization as it offers enhanced technology programs and other opportunities for youth in the Booneville and Magazine communities,” said Jeff Milford, SWEPCO External Affairs Manager in Fayetteville.

The Boys & Girls Club of South Logan County provides opportunities that instill positive values and life skills in young people through programs and activities that are available to all youth desiring to participate, helping them to develop the qualities needed to become responsible adults, citizens and leaders. Visit www.bgcslc.org for more information.

The American Electric Power Foundation provides a permanent, ongoing resource for charitable initiatives involving higher dollar values and multi-year commitments in the communities served by AEP and initiatives outside of AEP’s 11-state service area.

The Foundation focuses on improving lives through education from early childhood through higher education in the areas of science, technology, engineering, math and the environment and by meeting basic needs for emergency shelter, affordable housing and the elimination of hunger. Other Foundation support may be offered to protect the environment, support healthcare and safety, and enrich life through art, music and cultural heritage.

The AEP Foundation is based in Columbus, Ohio.