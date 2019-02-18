The Fort Smith Board of Directors has a full agenda for Tuesday's meeting.

The first item is the approval of the city’s insurance policy with the Arkansas Municipal League for its vehicles, equipment and properties. This was placed on the agenda by Ward 1 Director Keith Lau and Vice Mayor and At-large Director Kevin Settle at last week’s study session.

Finance Director Jennifer Walker said at the study session there have been increases in costs since joining the program three years ago, but it’s still “substantially cheaper” than the private policy Fort Smith had previously used, and a higher value of assets are covered.

It will cost about $976,000 to insure all $405 million worth of city property, according to information provided to the directors.

“It’s a great program. Things are going well. The Municipal League is really responsive to us,” Walker said at the meeting. “What they lack in technology and reporting, they definitely make up for in service, which we have really appreciated.”

Several equipment and vehicle requests for the Sanitation Department are also on the agenda.

The department is requesting a 2019 rear loader, one 2020 roll-off truck and two 2020 automated side loaders.

According to a memo from Sanitation Director Kyle Foreman to City Administrator Carl Geffken, the rear loader is for commercial use, the side loaders are for residential pickup and the roll-off truck is for industrial services.

The requested vehicles, if approved, are replacing models that have logged an average of 150,000 miles and require extensive maintenance. The current roll-off truck is operating with more than 260,000 miles, according to the memo.

“These vehicles will (e)nsure that the respective programs will be able to provide adequate service coverage and provide exceptional customer service,” Foreman wrote in the memo.

The combined total for all four vehicles is $1.02 million, but the funding is available through the Sanitation Department’s Sinking Fund.

Foreman wrote there will be an additional request presented to the board next month for a commercial front loader included in the capital improvement plan. The department has not requested a purchase yet, because it is going to evaluate a used 2018 demo. He said if the deal ends up working well for the city, the department could save $30,000.

The department also needs to purchase an additional residential rear loader and lease a bulldozer, but Foreman wrote it is waiting to see initial revenue numbers before requesting the truck purchase due to rising costs.

Fort Smith directors recently approved the lease of a compactor and excavator, which they will have the option of purchasing at the end of three years.

The board will also consider spending a budgeted $175,000 to upgrade the elevator at 801 Carnall Ave. According to a memo from Director of IT Russell Gibson to Geffken, the current elevator has been inoperable for long periods of time. It also does not meet the requirements for the Americans with Disabilities Act.

A modernization plan from thyssenkrupp Elevator Co. was developed specifically for the machinery in question, the memo states.

Heating and air, plumbing and peripheral electrical services are not included in the estimate. These would add an additional $15,000 to $20,000, according to the memo.

City leadership said at the 2019 budget hearing in November that it plans to move departments around in the building and place all citizen billing services on the first floor. It is unclear when this will occur, but the elevator upgrade was a key factor.

Other items on the agenda are the acquisition of water line easements for the $100 million water line needed to carry water from Lake Fort Smith to the southern part of the city and a $639,000 contract with Crossland Heavy Contractors to modify “sludge transfer pumps and piping,” retrofit bar screens and replace two transpactors. This will reduce “scum and grease accumulation,” reducing staff time and operating cost at the P Street Wastewater Treatment Plant.

The directors will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Fort Smith Public Schools Service Center, Building B.