Alexander Amory has been hired by the financial services firm Edward Jones as a new financial advisor for the Fort Smith branch office located at 8901 Jenny Lind, Suite 1B.

Amory has 14 years of experience in the financial services industry. He received a bachelor's degree from Lake Forest College. Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in St. Louis, provides financial services in the U.S. and, through its affiliate, in Canada.

Randy Magness was recently hired by Arvest Bank as the mortgage loan manager for the Fort Smith and River Valley region.

Magness has worked in the banking and mortgage industries since 2011 and has 21 years of managerial experience. His role at Arvest will be to provide direction to the mortgage division in the Fort Smith and River Valley region, in addition to being responsible for its generation, evaluation, approval, processing, closing and servicing of real estate loans.

“We couldn’t be more excited about Randy joining the Arvest team,” said Mike Jacimore, sales manager for Arvest in Fort Smith and the River Valley. “His extensive experience and expertise will be a great asset not just for Arvest, but more importantly, our mortgage customers. Randy’s enthusiasm, servant attitude and commitment to excellence will be a perfect fit with our culture.”

Magness attended College of the Ouachitas (formerly Ouachita Technical College), and has completed numerous industry-specific continuing education classes, as well as Harvard University online training programs.

Magness is an active member of local realtor organizations, past president of Kiwanis Club of Clark County, and is an active member of Northside Church of Christ. He and his wife, Cynthia, live in Greenwood with their two daughters.