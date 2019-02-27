ALMA — The State of the City address delivered by Alma Mayor Jerry Martin on Thursday night included a call for citizens and business leaders alike to join in the process of advancing the new administration’s goal of making Alma a better place to live and work.

The address was presented as the last item on the City Council’s agenda at its monthly meeting. Martin talked of plans that include new events for the city and the revitalization of some plans before encouraging participation in making the whole process work toward the future of the city and its residents.

“There was no getting my feet wet. I jumped in, and when I did, I jumped right into the deep end,” Martin said of the start of his first term as mayor. “The good thing is, I’m a strong swimmer, so that’s OK. And more importantly, I have some really good people around me.”

Martin said he’s excited to see not only the improvements currently underway in the city, but also the plans for projects that should be starting in the near future.

“There’s a sense of excitement throughout our community, and rightly so,” he said. “We have some major road projects underway that, once completed, will bring great improvements to our infrastructure. The streetscape project is about to begin, and we’ll have over $2 million of improvements to our downtown, which will include a pocket park and safe zone for our kids.”

He also pointed to a new city park and dog park that will be “something totally unique to this region.”

The mayor also unveiled some details of a new Fourth of July celebration to take place this summer, featuring an all-day festival July 6.

While he does see a lot of fun and good times in the city’s future, Martin says he knows there’s a lot of work ahead of all involved if those goals of a brighter, more productive future are to be realized.

“Although there are many reasons to be excited, we also understand that tonight we work,” he said. “Tonight, tomorrow, the next day we work and we must continue to work because our city’s future will be set by those coming together to build community and create opportunity, not by those who set out to interfere and take away from all the good.”

Martin said he believes the residents will have to be involved in the work if the city is to be successful.

“I have based my initiatives on community-driven projects because I know this is the only way for true growth and continued community development,” he said. “I have based my initiatives on economic development, on what will benefit our city as a whole and leave us moving forward.”