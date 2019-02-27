The Fort Chaffee Redevelopment Authority announced Tuesday Executive Director Ivy Owen was removed from his position because of health reasons.

“This decision was not made lightly,” FCRA Chairman Dean Gibson said. “The trustees took all factors into account before voting. We all wish him the best and hope he will enjoy a full recovery in the future.”

FCRA’s board determined at its meeting Thursday that Owen is not able to fulfill his duties as director.

Gibson told the Times Record on Tuesday the board hasn’t made a decision as to what it will do next. He personally believes appointing an interim director would be a “quicker fill” to get leadership at FCRA until the board can hire a permanent director.

The availability of someone to take an interim position, however, would impact whether that is feasible, Gibson said. The board intends to have an extensive search for the next director.

Owen was hired in December 2007, following the tenure of former Fort Smith Mayor Sandy Sanders. He previously told the Times Record when he took over, FCRA was still working on the Fort Chaffee Base Realignment and Closure. He said there wasn’t much in the area and would sometimes wonder if it would ever grow and develop like it has.

Under Owen’s leadership, the Chaffee Crossing area has more than $1.6 billion in capital investments, according to Director of Marketing Lorie Robertson, with much of the development occurring in the past three years.

Investments include Interstate-49, the Arkansas Colleges of Health Education, more than two dozen housing developments and more than 150 businesses. The Fort Smith Board of Education approved Monday the donation of a building and land for its career and technology center on the edge of Chaffee Crossing.

Owen once said Rod Coleman, chairman of ERC Building Company and developer of multiple sites, is part of the area’s success. Coleman spoke highly of Owen’s work and their relationship.

“I understand Ivy has been ill for a while. I wish him a quick recovery,” Coleman said Tuesday in a text message. “Ivy was the catalyst in the success of Chaffee Crossing over the past 10 years, and we have thoroughly enjoyed working with him and consider him a friend. He was always motivating us to look forward and dream. We wish him only the best.”

FCRA also worked with Fort Smith administration to host the annual Veterans Day celebration and begin work on a trail system, connecting Chaffee to the rest of the city. Phase I was approved by the Fort Smith Board of Directors at the beginning of this year.

“To see it now and to see it 10 years ago is something that I would like you to have had the opportunity to do, because it really makes a difference,” Owen said of those who were willing to develop. “It just shows you what someone with some foresight can do with some assets.”