Non-working street lights across the Interstate 540 bridge between Van Buren and Fort Smith are being addressed following residents concerns last week.

"We met with ArDOT (Arkansas Department of Transportation and an electrical contractor on Wednesday, Feb, 27, to discuss repairs and cost for the project," George Allen, director of Fort Smith Streets & Traffic Control, said Friday. "Once the contractor responds with a cost estimate, our plan is to reach out to the city of Van Buren to make this a joint effort. Even though well have to consider factors like funding, permitting and scheduling, our plan is to get the lights back on as soon as possible."

On Feb. 26, Mona McDaniel Johnson noted at the Fort Smith Residents Forum Facebook page that she had questioned OG&E about the lights being out. OG&E's response was the lights on the bridge are owned by the city of Fort Smith and the city of Van Buren.

"There are some wiring issues that will need to be repaired. Once we receive the go ahead from both cities, those repairs will be scheduled," an OG&E representative told Johnson. "Kelley Ave. repairs are in process. Underground wiring issues. If you've seen lights out on Rogers or Grand, please call those in to customer service. We need exact locations so our crews can investigate. To report, call 800-272-9741."