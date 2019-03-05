The Balboa Marina is rising from the ashes and promises to be better than ever. As work on the marina store continues, the gas pumps – both street-side and on the water – are ready and open.

The new gas pumps are the latest generation from Gilbarco, the largest gas pump manufacturer in the U.S., and offer all the latest technology. Replacing mechanical gas pumps estimated to be at least 40 years old, unable to accept credit card payment or reflect the latest pricing, the new pumps have a video screen and accept both credit and debit cards.

They offer three grades of gasoline including non-ethanol mid-grade. The mid-grade and premium are also offered dockside for boats. Most important for Villagers, the new pumps provide gas at competitive prices.

Greg Jones, marina operator, said, “We’re excited about the new pumps and the fact that the Village has a new location offering competitive prices. As we begin the process of rebuilding the marina store, we’re pleased that we can take this immediate step of offering gas conveniently from both the street and the water.”

Jones, recent winner of Entrepreneur of the Year by the Hot Springs Village Area Chamber of Commerce, and his partners have already brought new energy to Hot Springs Village through their first very successful endeavor here – the Beehive Neighborhood Grill – and they look forward to more announcements of things to come.



