Ethan James is a first-year teacher at Jessieville elementary, he left behind a career as a photojournalist to pursue his passion for reaching children.

James’ classroom is unique, his teaching style fresh and innovative and he’s drawn the eye of the Arkansas Department of Education.

Meghan Ables, public information manager for educator effectiveness, and Randi House, 2018 Arkansas Teacher of the Year, came to visit James’ classroom. “The Dawson Education Service Cooperative reached out to me and told me about an outstanding teacher at Jessieville Elementary,” Ables shared. “Randi House, the 2018 Arkansas Teacher of the Year, wanted to meet Mr. James. Together we wanted to share his journey from working in the media profession to becoming a math teacher, while also showcasing his innovative practices when it comes to engaging students in math.”

“Mr. James created a ‘Welcome to my Classroom’ video where he walked through his classroom and showcased what his students were learning and how he was engaging them in the process. We will use this video to highlight his efforts in case other teachers want to incorporate his strategies in their classrooms. This video also will show stakeholders what today’s classrooms look like, hopefully piquing their interest in the education profession.

“We also captured a question and answer video with Mr. James, with the objective of providing other first-year teachers with tips on collaboration, innovation, and self-care advice. We will post these two videos at different times, as they serve two different purposes. The Q & A video will be housed on ‘Our Stories that Matter’ webpage: http://www.arkansased.gov/divisions/communications/stories-that-matter. The other video will be posted on our Facebook page in the next few weeks.”

Listen in as James explains his novel approach; he frequently uses the word “we” and “team.” He lauds his fellow fourth-grade teachers speak pleurally rather than singularly.

“Honestly, I don’t believe there are many differences between myself and other teachers. We are all here because we want to impact the world around us. And what better way to do that than reaching into the lives of our youth, and preparing them for their careers to follow?

“I may have a different mindset on how to prepare them. That’s a mindset of relaxed education. When I was in school I always felt rushed or pressured; on top of that I was in a hard chair or seat for hours and hours. As a teacher I wanted to flip the script, so I did. I took what I disliked from school and I threw it in the trash and rebuilt what I would have wanted as a student: Fun/engaging education, comfortable seating, dim lighting, and just an overall relaxed atmosphere.

“My classroom starts in the hallway. Their participation in the hallway procedures determines the order in which they will enter the classroom. In other words, the best seat goes to the person who is meeting all the hallway expectations. From there, the students know to settle into their seats and look at the white board where they will solve a few problems for a warmup activity. Following the warmup, we will open up the floor for discussion about the problems, just simple observations - what they notice and wonder. We then break into five different groups: each start at a designated station.

“Each station lasts 10 minutes, which works well for the students’ attention span. After 10 minutes, we rotate. Each group gets the chance to work in every station. The stations work in mine and the students’ favor. The children get independent practice, guided practice, manipulatives/hands on stations, journals and a technology stations.

“After the stations are finished, we close with a regroup. This is the time where I gauge the students’ understanding and prepare to change classes. Overall, each class period is broken into manageable chunks, and provides a range of activities that appeal to multiple learning styles.

“The fourth grade teaching team as a whole is motivated by the drive to better our students’ lives. So we aren’t just here to teach them Math, English Language Arts, Science or Social Studies. We are here to teach them life. We want them to have proper morals, values, etiquette, beliefs, goals, etc. Therefore, we are working with them daily inside and outside the classroom to build them up, not just as students but as people, as human beings. We love them.”