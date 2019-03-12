THEFTS

ROGERS AVENUE, 4000 BLOCK: Items valued at $980 were reported stolen.

2100 NORTH 62ND STREET: A wallet valued at $100, $200 cash and three credit cards were reported stolen at Walmart.



BOSTON STREET, 1500 BLOCK: A boat valued at $2,000 was reported stolen.

9709 ROGERS AVE.: $200 was reported stolen and $300 in damage was reported during a commercial burglary at Sam's Southern Eatery.

SOUTH 14TH STREET, 400 BLOCK: Items valued at $1,298 were reported stolen during a residential burglary.

SOUTH 24TH STREET, 4300 BLOCK: An AC unit and lumber valued at about $3,040 were reported stolen.

3908 JENNY LIND ROAD: Items valued at $1,590 were reported stolen at the Montessori School of Fort Smith.

BROOKEN HILL DRIVE, 2100 BLOCK: A television valued at $750 was reported stolen.

CHAD COLLEY BOULEVARD, 7000 BLOCK: Items valued at $1,036 were reported stolen.

BLUFF AVENUE, 2700 BLOCK: A cellphone valued at $328 was reported stolen during a residential burglary.

TOWSON AVENUE, 5200 BLOCK: Items valued at $204, including a debit card, were reported stolen during a residential burglary.

SOUTH 28TH STREET, 1700 BLOCK: A money clip valued at $10 containing $80, a driver's license and a bank card, as well as truck and house keys valued at $50, were reported stolen.

ASSAULTS

CHRISTOPHER RUSSELL DUBOIS OF OZARK was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault on a family or household member and first-degree interfering with emergency communications.

ILLEGAL DRUGS

MATTHEW DALE GRIFFIN OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of possession of less than two grams of a schedule I/II controlled substance, a failure to comply with court order warrant and a failure to pay fine warrant.

PAUL WILLIAM SIEGFRIED OF ARKOMA was arrested on suspicion of possession of less than two grams of a schedule I/II controlled substance and possession of less than four ounces of a schedule VI controlled substance.

MARY BETH MELTON OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal trespass.

JEREMY SCOTT SMITH OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of possession of 2-28 grams of a schedule I/II controlled substance, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, theft of property less than $1,000, an absconding warrant, a failure to pay fine warrant and a parole violation.

FORGERIES/FRAUDS

A FORT SMITH MAN reported a checkbook was stolen from his vehicle. A check written for $100 with a signature that was not his on it was cashed at a Walmart.



8612 ROGERS AVE.: An employee at Subway reported finding a counterfeit $20 bill in the till.



TERRORISTIC THREATENING

A FORT SMITH MAN reported another man struck him on the left side of his face/head and told the man if he caught him outside, he was "dead."

OTHER INCIDENTS/ARRESTS

A FORT SMITH MAN reported someone keyed his vehicle, causing $1,000 in damage.

AMBER NICOLE BATEMAN, 25, OF ALMA was arrested on a felony assist outside agency warrant, a fugitive from justice warrant and a warrant for theft of property more than $1,000.

ROLAND FRANK GUY OF FORT SMITH was arrested on an absconding warrant and a parole violation.

FIRES

NORTH 35TH STREET, 1300 BLOCK: A motor vehicle arson was reported.

