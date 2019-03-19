Thanks to the Hot Springs Village Baitcasters Club, those residents and friends interested in crappie fishing, were treated to a presentation by Wally Marshall, also known as “Mr. Crappie.” Marshall is a 26-time crappie tournament winner, a 34-time Crappie Classic qualifier and lure and rod designer, some of which raffle winners went home with after the seminar. Profits from the event will go towards creating more fish habitat in Village lakes. Exhibitors at the event included Baitcasters Club, POA Fisheries Management, Ken’s Marine and Balboa Yacht Club.

A Coronado Center-filled auditorium heard Marshall tell many humorous stories and share a few tactics, like “shooting docks” and fishing timber for big crappie. Marshall thanked event organizer Bill Goodwin for his work in getting the seminar together and added that he was surprised to see such a big audience.

Marshall grew up in Arkansas and fell in love with fishing as a young boy. “My parents used to take me to a lake and drop me off. I’d fish all day,” he said.

He won his first tournament in 1987 after finding a school of good-sized crappie in some cattails. They were so shallow he and his partner waded to get to these fish. They brought the maximum to the weigh-in, which was 20, and won the event with a 29 pound total catch weight. People couldn’t believe it. He was asked by a Texas Ranger to take a lie detector test, which he passed and was crowned champion.

He said to be a good crappie fisherman one must be versatile and have a lot of potential spots to fish. Black crappie stay shallower than white crappie, year round, he said, as he told of a few of his favorite baits, like his “Crappie Thunder” lure.

Marshall, when possible, likes to look at lake maps and Google Earth to try and locate potential crappie-holding areas. Hard bottoms are a necessity, Marshal said, because crappie don’t like soft, silt-filled areas. He’s seen times when crappie are so shallow their backs are sticking out of the water.

Once surface water temperatures reach 54 to 55 degrees, crappie begin to move shallow, up to the top three feet of the water column. Spawning begins when water temps reach 59 to 60 degrees and coontail moss is a perfect spawning location. Marshal said don’t pull right up on top of structure, instead fish as you approach the structure because sometimes the crappie are out away from the tree or laydown you visually see. He likes to slowly drag his bait along the bottom as he moves.

He likes to use a jig with a sausage head-shape, to which he’ll slide his plastic bait onto. Marshall prefers a 10 foot rod and six or eight pound test hi-visibility line. Don’t worry about line color, he said, because crappie focus on the bait, not the line. In heavily stained water, sound is important, so he’ll use a lure like a Blakemore Road Runner spinner.

Perhaps his favorite method is what’s called “shooting docks.” This is difficult to describe, but with this method an angler uses a fast tip rod, takes hold of the plastic bait as it hangs down near the rod tip’s eye that is closest to the rod’s handle. Open the reel’s bail and hold the line with your finger. You then pull back on the lure/line which loads the rod tip, keeping your line parallel with the water’s surface and then let go of the lure and the line, which then snaps forward toward your target. “Load it up and let it fly,” said Marshall. For this method he uses a 1/16th or 1/8th ounce jighead. “Shooting docks will feed you for the rest of your life,” Marshall said with a grin.

Marshall returns to the area for his huge “Mr. Crappie Classic” expo on Oct. 4 to 6 in Hot Springs.

For more information, go to mrcrappie.com.





