The Tuckerman High School Mock Trial team attended the Arkansas Mock Trial Regional at The Craighead County Courthouse in Jonesboro on Saturday, March 2. The team members are: Coach- Keith Sloan, Witness -Kynlie Keton, Witness – Kenlee Youngblood, Attorney- Trey Parnell, Attorney- Rachel Holt, Timekeeper – Brandon Pettit, Attorney- Olivia French, Witnesses – Emily Owens, Ruby Lowery, and Amanda Shelley. The teams competing at regionals were from all over the state and from different classifications. Tuckerman placed 5th in the region and 12th overall in the state. Tuckerman will compete in State on March 30th in Little Rock. THS Mock Trial would like to thank all the teachers, parents, and community for their support.