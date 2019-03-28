THEFTS
5111 ROGERS AVE.: Merchandise valued at $2,820 were reported stolen from Victoria's Secret.
4515 FREE FERRY ROAD: A trailer valued at $6,000 was reported stolen from United Rentals.
NORTH 35TH STREET, 500 BLOCK: A vehicle break-in was reported.
NORTH 34TH STREET, 700 BLOCK: A speaker box and accessories valued at $250 was reported stolen in a vehicle break-in.
NORTH 32ND STREET, 600 BLOCK: A vehicle break-in was reported.
NORTH 35TH STREET, 500 BLOCK: A rechargeable flashlight and a wallet with contents valued at $130 were reported stolen in a vehicle break-in.
ASSAULTS
A FORT SMITH WOMAN reported a man pulled her hair, punched and choked her.
OTHER INCIDENTS/ARRESTS
LINDSAY TAYLOR WILKERSON OF FORT SMITH was arrested on a felony absconding warrant and a parole violation.