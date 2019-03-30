According to Jefferson County Coroner Chad Kelley, two people were killed Friday night in Pine Bluff as a result of gun violence.

The first victim is not being identified because his next of kin has not been notified. The homicide occurred at Tulip and Howard streets in Pine Bluff, Kelley said. Deputy Coroner Jason Duren pronounced the male dead at the scene at 8:34 p.m. Friday.

The second homicide occurred at 9:58 p.m. on South Richard Drive in Pine Bluff. The victim in that incident has been identified as 30-year-old April Jaurez. She was pronounced dead at the scene by Duren with a gunshot wound to her head.

No further information is available at this time.