The White Hall Bulldogs watched the first game of a doubleheader slip away early and couldn't recover in a 7-3 loss to Maumelle on Tuesday. But the Bulldogs bounced back for a win in the second game 11-0.

A day later, the Bulldogs dropped another game, this time to Cabot 6-5.

Maumelle scored all seven runs in the first inning against White Hall in game one.

The Bulldogs scored a run in the second, third and fifth innings but couldn't come back against Maumelle.

Brody Ammons was on the mound for Maumelle for seven innings, allowing eight hits and three runs while striking out five.

Zack Motsinger led things off on the mound for White Hall going four innings, allowing seven runs on nine hits and striking out six. Baylor Owen threw two innings in relief.

Josh Looney and Motsinger each collected two hits to lead the Bulldogs at the plate.

Zachary Burrough and Cade Higgins each racked up multiple hits for Maumelle, with Burrough leading with a 3-for-4 performance at the plate to lead Maumelle.

The Bulldogs next face Little Rock Hall for a doubleheader on Tuesday. First pitch is at 4 p.m. in White Hall.