Central Moloney, Inc. has announced that the IBEW Local Union No. 1658 ratified new, three-year collective bargaining agreement on the first vote, according to a company news release. These contracts, covering parts of the transformer and components operations, will remain in place through March 31, 2022.

Central Moloney, Inc. President/CEO Chris Hart said of the agreement:

“The widespread approval of the best and final offer validates our collective belief in the direction of our organization. Whether you are represented by a union or not, employment at Central Moloney, Inc. means far more than having a job. It goes beyond being a part of a team. We have been, we are and we will always be a family. Ratification and implementation of these agreements further our ability to remain the leader in our industries, as well as solidifies our commitment to our family and every stakeholder in our success.”

While details of the agreements remain proprietary, CMI acknowledges its commitment to providing excellent benefits to its valued members of the “family,” the news release said.

About CMI: Central Moloney, Inc., an ISO 9001:2015 certified company, is headquartered in Pine Bluff, Arkansas. Founded in 1949, CMI has grown into an operation with 540 team members with two manufacturing facilities in Pine Bluff and a third facility located in Redfield, Arkansas. For more information, please visit www.centralmoloneyinc.com.