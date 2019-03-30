The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff baseball team lost late in the home Southwestern Athletic Conference opener to Texas Southern 6-3 Friday at Torii Hunter Baseball Complex/Bill Jones Field.

Nick Kreutzer went 3-for-5 with two RBI, Justin Robinson went 3-for-4 with two runs scored, and Brandon Simon went 2-for-4 to lead the 12-hit attack. Will Smith had another strong outing on the mound, pitching 5 2/3 innings allowing five hits and two runs, walking two and striking out three.

UAPB scored a pair of runs in the second inning. With two out, Justin Robinson singled, moving Jarficur Parker to third, who had reached on a fielder's choice. Parker then scored on an error by the catcher, as Robinson stole second. Kreutzer then singled to center scoring Robinson for a 2-0 lead.

After Texas Southern got on the board in the fourth, the Golden Lions answered in the home half of the inning. Robinson singled with one out and scored on a Kreutzer doubled to left center.

TSU scored runs in the fifth and seventh innings to tie the score and added three runs in the ninth for the final margin.

SATURDAY'S GAME

Larry Sims' two-run home run as part a four-run fifth inning broke open a close game and sparked the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff baseball team to a 14-2 seven-inning win over Texas Southern Saturday at Torii Hunter Baseball Complex / Bill Jones Field.

Sims' homer, his third of the season, was one of three long balls on the day for the Golden Lions. Bryce Roesch hit a solo homer, his second, in the second inning as part of his 3-for-4, 2-RBI day as he was a triple away from the cycle. Ricardo Sanchez' three-run homer in the seventh, his second of the season, was his second hit in three at-bats and ended the game for the Golden Lions (5-21 overall, 2-9 SWAC).

Peyton Burks got the win, pitching 5 2/3 innings, allowing seven hits and two runs (one unearned), with four walks and five strikeouts. Jordan O'Guinn got the final four outs of the game, including the last out in the sixth when he entered the game as Texas Southern loaded the bases but did not score.

Tied 2-2 in the fifth, Sanchez singled to right, stole second and had moved to third on the second out of the inning. Nick Kreutzer singled to right field, scoring Sanchez to put UAPB ahead to stay at 3-2. Andrew Szalkowski then reached on a fielding error, allowing Kreutzer to score.

That set the stage for Sims, who had the green light on a 2-0 count and launched his home run to left that gave the Golden Lions a 6-2 lead that carried over through the remainder of the game as UAPB scored 12 of its 14 runs in the final three at-bats

After O'Guinn ended a would-be Tigers' rally in the top of the sixth, the Golden Lions added three runs in the home half of the inning. Roesch doubled to left center with one out, and Sanchez was hit by a pitch. With two out, Justin Robinson's double off the third base bag and down the left field line scored both runners. Kreutzer then doubled to right field to score Robinson for a 9-2 lead.

In the bottom of the seventh following a brief rain delay, Sims singled to lead off the inning ahead of a walk to Ryan Mallison. Brandon Simon then singled to left field, scoring Sims. Roesch then reached on an infield single, scoring Mallison prior to Sanchez' walk-off homer to right.

Game three of the series is Sunday at 1 p.m.