The Pine Bluff Zebras picked up two wins in doubleheader action against the Little Rock Parkview Patriots on Tuesday.

Pine Bluff dominated in the first game 22-11, defeating the Patriots with eight runs in the fourth inning to highlight the game.

Parkview scored nine runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to keep pace with Pine Bluff. However, the Zebras scored six runs in the final inning of play to put the game out of reach.

Cason Blunt was nearly perfect at the plate for the Zebras, going 4-for-5 with four RBI's to lead the Zebras offensively. Chris Blunt Jr. and David Carroll both added two hits apiece for Pine Bluff.

Parkview was led by Ivory Daniels, who went 2-for-4 with three RBI's and a home run.

Rod Stinson Jr. and Chris Mack Jr. combine for 10 strikeouts on the mound in the win against Parkview.

In the second game between the two teams, Pine Bluff trailed the Patriots nearly the whole game after Parkview posted three runs in the first inning and 5 runs in the second inning to take an early 8-1 lead.

The Zebras would bounce back with a five-run third inning to cut into the Patriots' lead 8-6. Later, Pine Bluff scored a run in both the fifth and sixth innings to tie the game at 8-8 before the final inning.

In the top of the last inning, Stinson singled to right field to reach base as the go-ahead run.

After Chris Blunt Jr. walked, moving Stinson to second base, Cason Blunt laid down a sacrifice bunt that moved Stinson to third base. Stinson then scored on a passed ball to give the Zebras a 9-8 lead.

In the bottom half of the seventh, the Patriots got a runner on base as the tying run for what would be their last chance to extend or win the game.

However, the runner was caught stealing at second, and the batter struck out, giving the Zebras two quick outs before the last batter grounded out to end the game and give Pine Bluff their second victory.

Stinson went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead Pine Bluff in hits. Cason Blunt got the win for the Zebras. He went five innings, allowing zero runs on one hit and striking out two.

The Zebras' next outing is a doubleheader against Sylvan Hills at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday at home.