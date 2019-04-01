Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc., Eta Upsilon Lambda Chapter, is offering $250 book scholarships to graduating high school seniors in Crossett, McGehee, Lake Village or Dermott, according to a news release.

The application deadline is Wednesday, May 1. The scholarship criteria includes submitting a completed application and having a minimum 2.75 cumulative grade point average.

The applicant must also submit an official high school transcript, copy of an acceptance letter from a college/university, have a letter of recommendation and write a short essay.

Details: Cortez C. Smith, scholarship committee chairman, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., Eta Upsilon Lambda Chapter, at cortezcsmith86@gmail.com or 870-794-4027.