Special to The Commercial

Monday

Apr 1, 2019 at 4:41 PM Apr 2, 2019 at 10:59 AM


Pine Bluff author Paul A. Jones, who recently retired as Watson Chapel School District’s director of security, has written his sixth book, “Living Life.”


Jones will hold a book signing and meet and greet from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 6. The event will be held at Fathers & Sons Clothier in the Jefferson Square Shopping Center, 2801 S. Olive St.


“Living Life” is a collection of original poems about real life, its outlook, challenges and spiritual matters, according to a news release.


A native of Pine Bluff, Jones has more than 30 years of law enforcement and military experience. He served as Jefferson County Justice of the Peace for District 9 for four terms.


He headed Watson Chapel security for more than 13 years “and is still known by all affectionately as Officer Paul,” according to the release.


Jones has a wife, Candice, and two sons, Justin and Jordan.


Several books will be available for purchase at the book signing. Details: officerjones7160320@yahoo.com.