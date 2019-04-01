Pine Bluff author Paul A. Jones, who recently retired as Watson Chapel School District’s director of security, has written his sixth book, “Living Life.”

Jones will hold a book signing and meet and greet from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 6. The event will be held at Fathers & Sons Clothier in the Jefferson Square Shopping Center, 2801 S. Olive St.

“Living Life” is a collection of original poems about real life, its outlook, challenges and spiritual matters, according to a news release.

A native of Pine Bluff, Jones has more than 30 years of law enforcement and military experience. He served as Jefferson County Justice of the Peace for District 9 for four terms.

He headed Watson Chapel security for more than 13 years “and is still known by all affectionately as Officer Paul,” according to the release.

Jones has a wife, Candice, and two sons, Justin and Jordan.

Several books will be available for purchase at the book signing. Details: officerjones7160320@yahoo.com.