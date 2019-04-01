The University of Arkansas at Monticello Music Theatre Workshop will perform scenes from Mozart’s comic opera “Così fan tutte” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 5.

Held at the UAM Fine Arts Center Auditorium, the performance is free and open to the public, according to a news release.

“The Italian title ‘Così fan tutte,’ roughly translates into English as ‘Women are all like that’,” according to the release. “The storyline revolves around Don Alfonzo, a bachelor, who bets two men, Ferrando and Guglielmo, that their fiancés, Dorabella and Fiordiligi, will not be faithful if given the right opportunity. Don Alfonzo sets into motion a series of complicated events with the goal of proving that in matters of love, women cannot be trusted.”

The cast includes Danyelle Baker, Lauren Shepherd, Stormy Donham, Luke Lane, Madison Phillips and Andre Wright. Details: UAM Division of Music, 870-460-1060.