Calvin E. Booker Sr., former Pine Bluff resident and alumnus of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, will be the host of the Chancellor’s Scholarship Gala.

Held at the Pine Bluff Country Club Saturday, April 27, the gala will begin at 6 p.m. with a reception and art auction followed by a dinner and program at 7 p.m. Proceeds from the event will benefit scholarships at UAPB, according to a news release.

Waste Management is the title sponsor of the black-tie event. Booker currently serves as corporate vice president of public affairs for the Southern Group of Waste Management Inc. at Atlanta, Ga. He is responsible for the organizational development and strategic implementation of governmental affairs, community relations and communications programs across 12 southeastern states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, according to the release.

A 1979 UAPB alumnus, Booker received his bachelor’s degree in education and master’s degree in secondary education from Prairie View A&M University. The Hamburg native joined Waste Management in July 1991 in Dallas, Texas.

“Once named National Alumni President of the Year by the National Black College Alumni Association Inc., he is also chairman emeritus of the Corporate Round Table (the financial entity) of the National Black Caucus of State Legislators, after serving four years as the Chairman of the Board,” according to the release.

“Booker’s presidency of the UAPB/AM&N Alumni Association is the culmination of more than 30 years of service in support of UAPB. His involvement began as a student athlete on the Golden Lions football team 1975-1979. He then served as a coach, assistant to the dean of education, and worked in the Alumni Office and in student recruitment. He has served on various university boards and committees and believes in giving back. Since moving to Atlanta, he has served as president and vice president for the UAPB Atlanta Alumni Chapter,” according to the release.

Tickets for the gala are $200 per person and may be purchased in the UAPB Development Office in Childress Hall, at www.uapb.edu/gala or by calling 870-575-8701 or 575-8703. Seating is limited.

The following sponsorships are available:

Presenting ($7,500) – stage presence during the gala program; reserved seating at the dinner for 10; recognition and logo in the gala slideshow; full page, full color ad in the gala program; and inclusion in the sponsor list.

Diamond ($5,000) – reserved seating at the dinner for 10; recognition and logo in the gala slideshow; full page, full color ad in the gala program; and inclusion in the sponsor list.

Platinum ($3,500) – reserved seating at the dinner for eight; recognition and logo in the gala slideshow; full page, full color ad in the gala program; and inclusion in the sponsor list.

Gold ($2,500) – reserved seating at the reception and awards program for six; recognition and logo in the event slideshow; half page, full color ad in the event program; inclusion in the sponsor list; and two reserved parking spaces.

Silver ($1,500) – reserved seating at the dinner for four; recognition and logo in the gala slide show; half-page, full color ad in the gala program; and inclusion in the sponsor list.

Bronze ($750) – reserved seating at the dinner for two; recognition and logo in the gala slideshow; and half page, full color ad in the gala program.

Checks are payable to: UAPB Foundation Fund; Chancellor’s Scholarship Gala; University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff; 1200 N. University Drive, Mail Slot 4981; Pine Bluff, AR 71601. Details: 870-575-8701.