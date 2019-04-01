The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff physics alumnus, Benjamin Newton, Ph.D, will present the keynote address at an awards luncheon at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 4, during the annual Student and Faculty Research Forum.

The free, public forum will be held at the STEM Conference Center Wednesday and Thursday, April 3-4, according to a news release.

Newton is a research electronics engineer with the Air Force Research Laboratory System Technology Office at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base at Dayton, Ohio.

The forum will feature 45 oral and 28 poster presentations. The conference provides an opportunity for undergraduate, graduate students and faculty from all disciplines to share their research with the campus community, according to the release.

“Providing a vehicle through which faculty who are working on research grants serve as mentors to future student researchers, the forum also affords students who must complete capstone courses, like senior seminars, the opportunity to share their work in a formal setting,” according to the release.

Newton manages technical projects that improve the war-fighting capability of the United States Air Force by providing technological advantage and surprise, according to the release.

Newton received his Bachelor of Science degree in physics from UAPB. He earned his Master of Science and Doctor of Philosophy degrees in microelectronics and photonics from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville.

“In graduate school, his research areas included metal-induced nanocrystalline regions in amorphous silicon solar cells for which he developed specialized skills in plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, scanning electron microscopy and transmission electron microscopy,” according to the release.

The STEM Conference Center is located at 5130 L.A. “Prexy” Davis Drive at UAPB. Details: Ebo Tei, Ph.D, Office of Research and Sponsored Programs, at 870-575-8051 or 870-575-8751.