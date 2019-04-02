The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) is celebrating National Public Health Week (NPHW) through Sunday, April 7.

During the week, health professionals connect with people to show how public health helps Arkansans improve their own health, protects them from epidemics and provides preventive health services in their communities, according to a news release.

This year’s national theme is “Creating the Healthiest Nation: For science. For action. For health.” Focus topics include healthy communities, violence prevention, rural health and technology in public health.

“NPHW is also the perfect time to learn about the services that ADH has available for Arkansans,” according to the release.

There is a local health unit in each county in Arkansas. The health units services include access to birth and death records; immunizations; the Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program; HIV and STD testing; women’s health services; tuberculosis treatment; and environmental health services.

For details about National Public Health Week 2019 in Arkansas, Be Well Arkansas, Healthy Active Arkansas, and the services that ADH provides, visit www.healthy.arkansas.gov.