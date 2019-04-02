It was a step back into the past, and a delightful one, as the Hot Springs Village Players staged “Old time Radio Theatre” opening night, March 22, at Coronado Community Center.

It was an enjoyable and amusing evening of reminiscence, as the Players presented an intriguing readers theater staged behind a set reflective of a radio from the past.

Not only could the audience listen to invigorating dialogue, but the set, designed by Michael Valstein, gave them the opportunity to imagine visually experiencing the characters of Abbott and Costello among other famous radio performers of the past.

Programs were interjected with unforgettable ads promoting Lucky Strike cigarettes, Alka Seltzer, Jello and Pepsodent. Audience members chimed in singing “You’ll wonder where the yellow went, when you brush your teeth with Pepsodent” and of course, chanting “ J E L L O.”

Radio features for the evening’s entertainment included: “Who’s On First?,” “My Friend Irma,” “Station KUKU,” and “The Bickersons.”

Cast members numbered 22, each giving a first-class interpretation of their character. Especially proficient was Bob Benke as Lou Costello and Chuck Miller as Professor Kropotkin. Adding skillful vocal accents to Gwen in “Station KUKU,” Mrs. O’Reilly in “My Friend Irma,” was Michelle Crandell. She also offered her spot-on impersonation of Charlie Chaplin turning the radio on and off.

Other cast members also brought their best including Janis Bremer, Marc Bremer, Roger Cannell, Kathy Clark, Shawn Clark, Herm Dobscha, Missy Masterson Hale, Toby Hamilton, Cathy Kraus, Bill Lamoureux, Lori McGee, Maureen Morgan, Wally Newburn, Steve Robinson, Jack Rosecrans, Patsy Slezak, Andy Turner and Larry Venable.

Produced by Larry Venable and directed by Glenn Calloway, the production was not only humorous, entertaining and expertly performed, but was a gift from the past.

Audience reaction was a wealth of pronouns including “outstanding, exceptional, charming, polished and first-rate.” Many shared fond memories of listening to the radio with their parents as a child, including Erwin and Bev Hoeft. “I grew up in Chicago and I can remember how much I loved the program ‘Squeaky Mouse’ and when I was 5 years old, my mother took me to the radio station to watch it being recorded,” said Erwin. “I was so disappointed when I didn’t see a mouse, but a man squeaking a toy near the microphone,” laughed Hoeft. “I really enjoyed ‘The Cinnamon Bear,’ ‘Crazy Quilt Dragon’ and ‘Rootbeer Ocean’, and one can only image what a show like ‘Rootbeer Ocean’ would be like on television today,” joked Bev.

Radio remembrances skillfully staged by the HSV Players. The HSV Players is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that has staged nearly 150 productions in HSV since 1978 and recently expanding to performances in Hot Springs theaters. For more information, go to www.hsvplayers.com.



