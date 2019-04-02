Express Employment Professionals will sponsor this year’s Hospitality Suite at the Business Expo presented by Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Business Expo will be held Thursday, May 2, at the Pine Bluff Convention Center, featuring an expo breakfast beginning at 7:30 a.m. in the banquet hall and a trade show with various exhibitors in the arena.

“The Hospitality Suite at Business Expo is a space that is intended to give exhibitors the opportunity to take a quick break from the hustle and bustle of the Expo floor,” according to the Chamber newsletter. “An added bonus to that break is the chance to network with fellow exhibitors and the hosts of the suite.”

A blue Hospitality Suite wristband will be required for admittance.

The Business Expo Breakfast will be held from 7:30-9 a.m. May 2 at the convention center banquet hall. The keynote speaker will be Walt Coleman, an executive with Highland Dairy at Little Rock and who has been a NFL referee for 30 years.

Breakfast tickets are available at the Chamber for $15 each or $200 for a table of eight.

The Business Expo trade show opens at the convention center from 9-10 a.m. for VIP (exhibitors and invited guests) and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the general public. Admission is $5.

Booths are still available for exhibitors. The member rate for a booth is $250 and the non-member rate is $360.

Details: Mandy Owens, mowens@pinebluffchamber.com or 870-535-0110.