Bob “Hubba Jubba” Moss will host a Lunch & Learn event for the National Humor Month party from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, at the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce, 510 Main St.

Lunch will be provided for registered participants, according to the notice in the Chamber newsletter.

Sponsored by Moss-Cess LLC, the celebration will include background on Humor Month, tips for getting more out of one’s daily laughter, a brief review of Hubba Jubba’s book, “The Enthusiasm Lafter Connection,” and a drawing for five free books. Autographed copies will be available for $12.

Interested participants should RSVP by calling the Chamber at 535-0110 by Monday, April 12.