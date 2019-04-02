The Pine Bluff High School Class of 1960 will meet at noon Thursday, April 4, at Momma’s Diner in Regency Square, 3015 W. 28th Ave. Everyone is invited to attend the fellowship, a spokeswoman said.

For their March meeting, Robert Porter blessed the food and fellowship, according to a news release. Those attending were Marie Brown Jones, Robert and Lenora Porter, Jerry and Ruby Wessels Poteet, Dr. Herman Ginger and his daughter, Amanda, and Norma Ridgway Ray.

Janice Helvie Tiner will receive any update on classmates at 870-692-3648.