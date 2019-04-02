The Pine Bluff Art League will meet from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, April 7, at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center, 211 W. Third Ave.

The program will be presented by Glenda Mullikin, an award winning member and retired teacher, according to a news release.

“Glenda took her daughter to art lessons from fellow Pine Bluff Art League member, Barbara Owen, and became enthralled with drawing and exploring color with pastels. She found creating art to be a therapy and a reliever of stress from teaching math and science in public school,” according to the release.

Since retiring, Mullikin has been able to immerse herself in art, taking workshops from artists such as Richard McKinley, Mike Mahon and Richard Stephens.

The artist uses acrylic, oil, pastel and watercolor to represent the landscapes she encountered in her travels.

“What to paint and how to paint it? This is a program that will hopefully help one develop ideas for painting,” according to the release.

The art league also announces that the Top of the Middle Art Contest winners will be honored in a reception from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, April 14, at the Reynolds center. All middle and junior high schools in Pine Bluff will be represented. Everyone is invited to attend.

Also, there will be an exhibit of paintings by the league’s founders who were members of the Brush and Pallet Guild, according to the release.